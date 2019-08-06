× Live taping of Hoge and Jahns podcast from Houndstooth Saloon – Sept 4

Join Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns for a live taping of their podcast “Hoge and Jahns” from Houndstooth Saloon on Wednesday, September 4 from 7pm – 9pm.

Hoge and Jahns will discuss the latest news and conversation around Chicago’s NFL team and they’ll get you ready for the Bears vs. Packers game at Soldier Field the following night.

The night of the live taping, enjoy $6 food and $4 draft beers on special at Houndstooth Saloon! Houndstooth Saloon is the place to catch all Chicago Bears football games and home to the Bama Burger, which took First Place at the 2019 Roscoe Village Burger Fest! Houndstooth Saloon is located at 3369 N. Clark Street.