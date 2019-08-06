× Jon Hansen in for John Williams 08.06.19: Addressing mental health in Chicago, a new work schedule, Via rideshare, Toni Morrison

Jon Hansen fills in for John Williams. He starts off by talking mental health with Heather Cherone, and the city’s management of it under new leadership. Then, TedX Speaker Joe Martin explains why he decided to keep the six week on/two week off schedule for his employees, even after it initially failed. Alex Lavoie, global head of consumer of Via, describes the upcoming rideshare service that gets you to your train stop. And University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Emeritus Professor of History John Lynn talks about different kinds of war in the age of terrorism. Finally, Helen Jun, associate professor of English at the University of Illinois at Chicago, talks about the impact Toni Morrison made on the literature and African American communities. Morrison died last night at the age of 88.