× Is Mental Health The Common Denominator To These Mass Shootings? Not Necessarily…

The mass shootings that happened in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio are causing questions about the shooter’s motives or mental stability, and though many are pinning mental illness on the actions, Lori Post (Director of the Buehler Center for Health Policy and Economics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine) told Steve Grzanich the data doesn’t see it that way. Lori’s research over the last two decades has looked at these events and only a small percentage of them can be linked back to the attacker’s mental state.