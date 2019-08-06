× Illinois State Treasurer on upcoming property auction: “We have rare coins, unique jewelry and a baseball signed by the 1985 Chicago Cubs.”

Illinois State Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss plans to auction off more than $150,000 worth of unclaimed property items at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Aug. 17th.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3667181/3667181_2019-08-06-232621.64kmono.mp3

