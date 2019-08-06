Illinois State Treasurer on upcoming property auction: “We have rare coins, unique jewelry and a baseball signed by the 1985 Chicago Cubs.”

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks at the City Club of Chicago, September 18, 2018 (City Club of Chicago)

Illinois State Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss plans to auction off more than $150,000 worth of unclaimed property items at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Aug. 17th.

