× Former Seinfeld writer Andy Cowan continues to ‘Bang his head against the wall’

Former Seinfeld writer Andy Cowan of the classic episode “The Opposite” joins The Steve Cochran Show to talk about his book “Banging My Head Against The Wall” which details his life as a writer in Hollywood. Andy Cowan is an award-winning writer/producer/performer, the only writer collectively associated with Cheers, Seinfeld and 3rd Rock from the Sun. His 2018 comedy memoir from Black Rose Writing, Banging My Head Against the Wall: A Comedy Writer’s Guide to Seeing Stars.

To pick up the book be sure to visit: http://bit.ly/amazonbanging