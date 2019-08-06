Listen: Wendy and Mary Bonus Hour

Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Wesley C.

Posted 12:04 PM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:29AM, August 6, 2019
Wesley Cotter is Steve Cochran’s kid of the week! West Virginia has the most opioid addictions in the US. Wesley Cotter has 2 older brothers who have been in and out of rehab for over 5 years. This has been devastating for the whole family. Wesley has lived through all of this since he was 10. Wesley has taken it upon himself to start a nonprofit to raise money and awareness to help the people affected to get help. He is raising money now, so he can come to Chicago to a seminar on how to start and run a nonprofit the end of July. It amazes me that a 16 yr Old is willing to give his time to do this.  His older brothers are both 18 months clean and both employed, they take it day by day, so that’s great. 

