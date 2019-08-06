CNET’s Ben Fox Rubin: What You Need to Know About 8chan

Posted 3:18 PM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:45PM, August 6, 2019

Fingers type on a laptop keyboard Monday, June 19, 2017, in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

It’s Tech Tuesday! This week, Wendy Snyder and Mary Van De Velde are joined by Senior Reporter for CNET News, Ben Fox Rubin! Ben joins the program to talk about Cloudflare’s announcement that it will no longer host website 8Chan after a suspect in the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas appears to have used the website. They also discuss the relationship between violent video games and gun crimes in America.

