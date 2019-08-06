× Children of Holocaust Survivors: We Have To Be Educated So That We Know How To Treat Other People

Renee Birnberg Silberman and Joe Silberman each were born to parents who survived the Holocaust. They joined Steve Cochran and Ji Suk Yi in studio to share stories of what it was like to grow up in a family affected by one of the darkest eras in history. Renee and Joe explain how they met and advocate the importance of teaching the next generation to never forget and always remember.

The Silbermans and Jed Silberg, Deputy Director of the Midwest Region for the United States Holocaust Memorial, also talk about the 2019 Risa K. Lambert Chicago Luncheon to benefit the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. The event takes place at the Sheraton Grand Chicago on September 9. More information and ticket details can be found on their website: USHMM.org