× Carlos Kalmar prepares for the Grant Park Music Festival

Artistic director and principal conductor of the annual Grant Park Music Festival Carlos Kalmar joins the conversation in the Allstate Skyline Studio to talk about all that is to come for the 85th year of the Grant Park Music Festival , as well as, his 20th anniversary with the fest.

For more details and information on the Grant Park Music Fest visit grantparkmusicfestival.com.

Keep the conversation going with Rick on Twitter! @RickKogan