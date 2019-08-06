Car Talk with Tom Appel | Smart tires, automotive cyber attacks and Audi ex-CEO fraud charges

Rupert Stadler, CEO of German car producer Audi, briefs the media during the annual press conference in Ingolstadt, Germany, Thursday, March 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.

On this trip, Tom talks about the cyber-security threats that face automated car systems, the new fraud charges against Audi ex-CEO Rupert Stadler and what in the world a “smart tire” is. Plus, Tom answers your burning questions about all things automotive.

