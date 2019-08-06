× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan Full Show 08.05.19 | Grant Park Music Festival, Howard Tullman and his book, and Kelly Pucci talks Michael Cassius McDonald

Tonight on After Hours with Rick Kogan:

Artistic director and principal conductor of the annual Grant Park Music Festival Carlos Kalmar joins the conversation in the Allstate Skyline Studio to talk about all that is to come for the 85th year of the Grant Park Music Festival , as well as, his 20th anniversary with the fest.

For more details and information on the Grant Park Music Fest visit grantparkmusicfestival.com.

Author and entrepreneur Howard Tullman joins the conversation as the talks about his newest book targeting young and aspiring entrepreneurs, “You Can’t Win a Race with Your Mouth.”

Plus, Kelly Pucci is telling all about crime king Michael McDonald in her new book, “Chicago’s First Crime King: Michael Cassius McDonald.”

Keep the conversation going with Rick on Twitter! @RickKogan