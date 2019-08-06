Listen: Wendy and Mary Bonus Hour

15-time World Champion Katie Ledecky

Posted 12:06 PM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52AM, August 6, 2019

Gold medalist United States' Katie Ledecky poses with her medal following the women's 800m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

15-time World Champion Katie Ledecky joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss her recovery and training methods as well as what drives her to be a champion.

