× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/5/19: The Coolest Places To Work in Chicago & Mariano’s Loosing It’s Shine

Steve Bertrand hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the coolest companies to work for in the city to Mariano’s grocery stores loosing it’s appeal.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, and Katherine Davis, Reporter at Chicago Inno, covered the list of innovation news in the Chicago business scene with stories touching on the coolest offices, to Mars Inc. starting a new food startup accelerator.

Segment 2: (At 11:59) Amy Guth, Host of The Crains Daily Gist, joined Steve to talk about how the local grocery market was shook by the introduction of Mariano’s, but the shine has worn off a bit.