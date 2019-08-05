× WGN Radio Theatre #410: Our Miss Brooks & The Adv.of Sherlock Holmes

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for August 4, 2019. The first episode of the night is: Our Miss Brooks. For our final episode of the night we have: “The Adv.of Sherlock Holmes: The Adv. of The Copper Beaches’ Starring: John Stanley & Alfred Shirley; (11-02-47).

