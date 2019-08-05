× The Top Five@5 (08/05/19): President Trump condemns white supremacy in speech after mass shootings, Kevin Spacey resurfaces to read poetry, a rideshare driver delivers a baby, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, August 5th, 2019:

President Trump addressed the nation about the two mass shootings that happened in El Paso,Texas and Dayton, Ohio. The President blamed the internet and violent video games for impacting the individuals carrying out those crimes. Mayor Lightfoot while reacting to the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio says that President Trump has blown “every racist, xenophobic dog whistle” referring to his tweets, and rhetoric at his rallies. Kevin Spacey has resurfaced to recite a poem in Italy. Olivia Newton-John is auctioning off her iconic skin-tight black pants and leather jacket she wore as Sandy in “Grease”, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3666894/3666894_2019-08-06-004834.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!