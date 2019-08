× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.5.19: The Process of Making G-Shaft Candy

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy are back to regular shenanigans. Wendy tries to stump Bill with some ‘Saturday Night Live’ trivia. They also get the inside scoop on how G-Shaft candy is made from Dan’s Homemade Candies in Joliet!

