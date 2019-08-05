Terrorism Expert Tom Mockaitis on Domestic Terrorism

Clockwise from left, Gabriela Lopez and her husband Roberto Lopez comfort their children Santi Lopez and Max Lopez during a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Over the weekend, the nation was rocked by two deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. On Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as “barbaric” attacks and crimes “against all humanity” as he called for bipartisan cooperation to strengthen the nation’s gun laws. Tom Mockaitis is a top terrorism expert and a professor of history at DePaul University. He joined Bill and Wendy show to talk about the rise of domestic terrorism after the deadly shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

