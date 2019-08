× Taxes On The Mind: Film Industry Credits and Graduated Income Tax Details

The film industry here in Illinois has flourished in recent years, and much of that can be pointed back to the tax credits that production teams receive, and Dan Petrella (Reporter at The Chicago Tribune) explained to Steve Grzanich that they aren’t going anywhere any time soon. The two also discussed the ramping up of the graduated income tax plan with details of which zip codes are going to see the biggest changes.