Roe Conn Full Show (08/05/19): William Shatner explains how he got Roe’s phone number, a baby is delivered the back of an Uber, and more…

Posted 10:19 PM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:18PM, August 5, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, August 5th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on another violent weekend for Chicago; WGN/ABC’s Ryan Burrow reports from the scene of a deadly mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio; ABC’s Aaron Katersky has an update on how the FBI is handling the investigations of mass shootings in El Paso & Dayton; Actor William Shatner and producer Kevin Burns discuss their new project The UnXplained; WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge previews his discussion with GM Ryan Pace; And the Top Five@5 features a baby being delivered in the back of an Uber.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.