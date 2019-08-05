Roe Conn Full Show (08/05/19): William Shatner explains how he got Roe’s phone number, a baby is delivered the back of an Uber, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, August 5th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on another violent weekend for Chicago; WGN/ABC’s Ryan Burrow reports from the scene of a deadly mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio; ABC’s Aaron Katersky has an update on how the FBI is handling the investigations of mass shootings in El Paso & Dayton; Actor William Shatner and producer Kevin Burns discuss their new project The UnXplained; WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge previews his discussion with GM Ryan Pace; And the Top Five@5 features a baby being delivered in the back of an Uber.
