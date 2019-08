Every year Lollapalooza proves to be more than just a place to enjoy live music or discover new fashion trends. It is an annual event that brings friends together, a destination to interact with brands in a unique way, an environment for people of all ages and most importantly a place to have fun! Check out WGN Radio’s favorite moments from Lollapalooza 2019.

Gallery 1: Performances and festival grounds

Gallery 2: WGN team with performers, friends and family