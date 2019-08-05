× National Psychic Day with Susan Rowlen

Today is national Psychic Day! In observation of this day, psychic medium Susan Rowlen joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti. Susan has joined the WGN team on multiple shows and even did some ghost hunting in the old Tribune Tower studios! Today, Susan shares what she does and gives several lucky listeners their own psychic readings! For your own psychic readings, visit www.susanrowlen.com or email Susan at srowlen@hotmail.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.