MVPP: Anixter celebrates 100 years of helping the disabled gain skills, housing and independence

Anixter celebrates 100 years of helping the disabled gain skills, housing and independence. The CEO/President of Anixter, Rebecca Clark joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss how Anixter helps the disabled gain skills, housing and a level of independence, and where the field is going for supporting people with: either intellectual disabilities, or those who are deaf and deaf blind, and those with behavioral/mental health disabilities The field is moving from isolation to integration so this population lives, works, socializes in community with us, as opposed to being isolated and warehoused in nursing homes.