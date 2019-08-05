Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

MVPP: Anixter celebrates 100 years of helping the disabled gain skills, housing and independence

Posted 11:49 AM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, August 5, 2019

Rebecca Clark of Anixter

Anixter celebrates 100 years of helping the disabled gain skills, housing and independence.  The CEO/President of Anixter, Rebecca Clark joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss how Anixter helps the disabled gain skills, housing and a level of independence,  and where the field is going for supporting people with: either intellectual disabilities, or those who are deaf and deaf blind, and those with behavioral/mental health disabilities  The field is moving from isolation to integration so this population lives, works, socializes in community with us, as opposed to being isolated and warehoused in nursing homes. 

