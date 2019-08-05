× Mass shootings, gun control and video games

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton and Chicago, President Trump saying he will do something about gun control after the violent weekend, a ride-share driver stealing thousands of dollars from riders over the course of the last couple of months, the Chicago Tribune reporting about the movement to kick Chicago out of the state of Illinois, teens caught punching a police horse at Lollapalooza, the Cubs sweeping the Brewers, the Sox winning a series against the Phillies, the Bears preparing for their first preseason game and the WGN Softball team getting ready for a big contest tonight.