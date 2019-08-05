× Latino Leadership Council and Cook County Board of Commissioners: The president hasn’t called out racism and white nationalism as we see it

Latino Leadership Council Chariman Juan Morado, Jr. joins Jon Hansen to explain what his organization is doing to help the Latin community in response to Saturday’s race-targeted shooting. And, Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya describes what she thinks motivates targeted attacks like this one, and how people can come together to help protect the Latinx community. Juan and Alma respond to President Trump’s rhetoric on racism and white nationalism in Monday’s press conference.