Karen Conti | Full Show 8/4/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts of the show sharing her recent weekend trip to Washington D.C. with her husband Jerry! Then, in honor of national Psychic Day, psychic medium Susan Rowlen joins us in the studio to give readings to listeners!

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti onĀ Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.