× It’s a big deal: The Maxwell Street Market, the oldest open air market in the country, is still going strong

The Historic Maxwell Street Market is the oldest open air market in the country. It has moved several times in its history and is currently located just outside the Loop in the 800 block of South Desplaines. Mark Kelly, Commissioner of Cultural Affairs and Events, says the market is tied to Chicago’s immigrant population and says it has now morphed into a popular market for the Hispanic community. On August 8th, the market will be holding their summer celebration called the Big Deal. In addition to the market, there will be music, family activities and pop-ups from 9 to 3. For more information, visit http://maxwellstreetmarket.us.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

41.871723 -87.644046