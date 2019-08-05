× Hoge and Jahns: Ryan Pace’s Annual Training Camp Visit

For the fourth straight year, Bears general manager Ryan Pace joins the podcast to discuss what’s happening in training camp. This year there are no potential Khalil Mack trades to dodge, but Pace reflects back on the trade and the impact Mack has had on the team. He also discusses Mitchell Trubisky’s development and what they are looking for from the quarterback in Bourbonnais. And, of course, there’s the obligatory kicker talk too!

