Featured Guest: CEO of Data Vault Nathaniel T. Bradley | Startup Showcase: WeLivv & The Town Kitchen

On the show, Scott kicks off the show by talking with our featured guest Nathaniel T. Bradley who is the CEO and Founder of Data Vault. Nathaniel is the named inventor of several phonetic and navigational patented inventions known as AudioEye. Data Vault enables you to monetize and maximize the value of data you already own in an automated way that is both simple yet robustly customization.

On the latter half of the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with CEO of WeLivv, Andrew Christodoulides. WeLivv is an online retail and content platform that enables select amateur and professional designers to share their creative, personal, and client interiors to inspire better design and facilitate purchases. WeLivv.com through their marketplace of sellers expected to collectively represent more than 3,000 product brands. Next on the show Scott is joined with the Investor and CEO of The Town Kitchen, Eric Quick. The Town Kitchen is a mission-driven Business to Business food delivery company that employs, empowers and elevates professionally and economically foster and reentry youth. With their partnership driven impact model, TTK provides a turn-key solution to corporate catering needs while elevating the untapped potential of SF Bay Youth. . Companies like Uber, Mosaic Solar, and Google have all enjoyed TTK’s culinary-inspired, “amenity in a box” offerings.

To invest WeLivv click here and to invest in The Town Kitchen click here!

