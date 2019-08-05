× Eric Zorn: What Role is Social Media Playing in Mass Shootings?

Bill and Wendy sit down with the ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn. In light of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend, Eric selected the top 10 most interesting tweets on mass shootings. He shared those tweets with Bill and Wendy and discussed the role of social media platforms in spreading content. He also presents the top tweets of July 2019.

