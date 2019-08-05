× Crawl and Midsommar Recap, Entertainment News & Movie Previews

Mason and Erik give their thoughts on two films, Crawl and Midsommar. Entertainment news like Paul Rudd joining the cast of 2020 film Ghostbusters, Melissa McCarthy role in the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid, Robocop reboot and more. Erik gives his opinion about Marvel Phase 4 plans and the Big Lebowski spin-offs. Erik also lists movies you should check out in August.

