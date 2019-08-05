Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Crawl and Midsommar Recap, Entertainment News & Movie Previews

Posted 11:48 AM, August 5, 2019, by
Midsommar, Crawl, Disney, Disney Plus, Marvel Comics, MCU, Marvel Studios, Marvel What If?, Animation, Big Lebowski, John Turturro, Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Jesus Rolls, Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Paul Rudd, Ghostbusters, Melissa McCarthy, Little Mermaid, Robocop, Marvel Phase 4, Blinded By The Light, Bruce Springteen, Hobbs and Shaw, David Leitch, Dwayne “Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Good Boys, Helen Mirren, Idris Elba, Jacob Tremblay, Molly Gordon, Will Forte, Lina Renna, Sam Richardson, Lil Rel Howery, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn, Austin Abrams, Kathleen Pollard, Fandango.com, Erik Davis, Movies, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle, Team MVP, Erik Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, Dan Aykroyd, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Jason Reitman, Ivan Reitman

Cinema (Photo Courtesy of Mermyhh from Pixabay)

Mason and Erik give their thoughts on two films, Crawl and Midsommar. Entertainment news like Paul Rudd joining the cast of 2020 film Ghostbusters, Melissa McCarthy role in the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid, Robocop reboot and more. Erik gives his opinion about Marvel Phase 4 plans and the Big Lebowski spin-offs. Erik also lists movies you should check out in August.

Check outFandango.com for reviews by Erik Davis & other movie news
Follow Erik on Twitter atTwitter.com/ErikDavis

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.