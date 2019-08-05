× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.5.19: Let’s talk

Today’s show guests include Tom Mockaitis, Terrorism Expert and Professor of History at DePaul University, and Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy recap Friday’s show at the McHenry County Fair. They also discuss why millennials are the loneliest generation. Tom Mockaitis talks about the aftermath of the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend. And, Eric Zorn has the top tweets of July and he also takes a closer look into the top tweets about the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

