WGN Radio Theatre #409: Boston Blackie, Gunsmoke & Great Gildersleeve

Posted 2:05 AM, August 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:06AM, August 4, 2019

(L-R) Carl Amari & Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for August 03, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night will be:  “Boston Blackie: Baseball Player Murder” Starring: Dick Kollmar; (04-16-46). Our second episode of the night will be: “Gunsmoke: Pretty Moma” Starring: William Conrad; (11-11-56).  “Great Gildersleeve: Guarding The Money” Starring: Hal Peary; (03-19-47).

