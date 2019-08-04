× WGN Radio Theatre #409: Boston Blackie, Gunsmoke & Great Gildersleeve

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for August 03, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night will be: “Boston Blackie: Baseball Player Murder” Starring: Dick Kollmar; (04-16-46). Our second episode of the night will be: “Gunsmoke: Pretty Moma” Starring: William Conrad; (11-11-56). “Great Gildersleeve: Guarding The Money” Starring: Hal Peary; (03-19-47).

