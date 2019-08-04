× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8/4/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by Democratic State Sen. Michael Hastings, as he shares details about a new youth mental health treatment facility that’s being planned around his community. Michael also stresses the need for more mental health assistance nationwide; discusses legislation which allows people to receive long-term mental health treatment in terms of collectibles; and much more.

Next, Rick speaks with John Chase and Alejandra Cancino of the Better Government Association about their study on O’Hare International Airport. With the billions of dollars that have been spent investing into the airport over the years, there isn’t much to show for it aside from many cases of corruption. John and Alejandra explore the list of promised improvements and where they currently stand, break down the numbers, and more.

Then, Rick welcomes Northwestern Pritzker School of Law Senior Lecturer Jason DeSanto to discuss the 2-night Democratic Presidential Debate. Jason touches on the dynamic of progressive vs moderate candidates; the lack of actual problem solving being a point of discussion especially when it comes to healthcare; and more.