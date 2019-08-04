× The Fest for Beatles Fans in Chicago: Yellow Submarine and Abbey Road’s 50th Anniversary, the Legacy of Paul, Ringo, George and John

Beatles fan and historian Wally Podrazik talks to Dave Plier about the Chicago’s ‘Fest for Beatles Fans’, taking place next weekend, as well as celebrating the 50th anniversary of ‘Abbey Road. For more information about the festival visit, thefest.com.

What is your favorite Beatles song?