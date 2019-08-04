PHOTO: In this Jan. 27, 2014 file photo, Paul McCartney, left, and Ringo Starr perform at The Night that Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles in Los Angeles. McCartney will induct his former Beatle mate, Ringo Starr, into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month. The 30th annual induction ceremony is scheduled for Cleveland's Public Hall on April 18. (Photo by Zach Cordner/Invision/AP, File)
The Fest for Beatles Fans in Chicago: Yellow Submarine and Abbey Road’s 50th Anniversary, the Legacy of Paul, Ringo, George and John
Beatles fan and historian Wally Podrazik talks to Dave Plier about the Chicago’s ‘Fest for Beatles Fans’, taking place next weekend, as well as celebrating the 50th anniversary of ‘Abbey Road. For more information about the festival visit, thefest.com.