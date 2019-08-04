× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/04/19): The tangled web of politics & labor behind Chicago’s film studio, the truth behind “sentimental barbarism,” and more…

The Chicago Way, Ep. 204: This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by conservative activist and morning talk show host on WIND-AM 560 Dan Proft to discuss the “sentimental barbarism” on display during the second round of Democratic debates. Then, Chicago Tribune reporter Jason Meisner tries to untangle the wide-reaching web of federal investigations into Chicago politicians and union officials, specifically Democratic state Sen. Tom Cullerton of Villa Park & top Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr.

