In this photo taken Oct. 21, 2011, Jorge Ramirez, president of the Chicago Federation of Labor, speaks at a news conference where agreements with two labor groups that will lower costs for exhibitors at the convention facility was announced. Listening to Ramirez are Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn, second from left, John Coli, President of Teamsters Joint Council 25, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, right. Emanuel has taken on the unions since he took office, pressing them to bring down their costs and find ways to improve the way city services are delivered. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/04/19): The tangled web of politics & labor behind Chicago’s film studio, the truth behind “sentimental barbarism,” and more…
The Chicago Way, Ep. 204: This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by conservative activist and morning talk show host on WIND-AM 560 Dan Proft to discuss the “sentimental barbarism” on display during the second round of Democratic debates. Then, Chicago Tribune reporter Jason Meisner tries to untangle the wide-reaching web of federal investigations into Chicago politicians and union officials, specifically Democratic state Sen. Tom Cullerton of Villa Park & top Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr.