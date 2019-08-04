Randi Shaffer describes how traveling alone can be an unexpected blast!

Posted 9:13 PM, August 4, 2019, by

PHOTO: Chicago Tribune Columnist Randi Shaffer and WGN Radio's Brian Noonan

Brian Noonan invites Randi Shaffer who wrote a great article in the Chicago Tribune about traveling alone. Shaffer recently just returned from Germany, and describes how when she returned she “came back from that trip feeling completely fulfilled.” She also gives Brian some great tips on traveling, and what resources you can use to make your experience go smoothly. It’s a great conversation!

Have you ever traveled alone for vacation?

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.