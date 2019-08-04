× Randi Shaffer describes how traveling alone can be an unexpected blast!

Brian Noonan invites Randi Shaffer who wrote a great article in the Chicago Tribune about traveling alone. Shaffer recently just returned from Germany, and describes how when she returned she “came back from that trip feeling completely fulfilled.” She also gives Brian some great tips on traveling, and what resources you can use to make your experience go smoothly. It’s a great conversation!

Have you ever traveled alone for vacation?