Meet The Investors Swinging Big In The Midwest

Posted 7:00 AM, August 4, 2019, by

If you buy into the mainstream narrative around the U.S. tech industry, California and New York are the two gleaming lights on either end of a dark and empty tunnel that runs between the coasts. That makes Victor Gutwein the man with the flashlight, shining a glowing beam onto the hidden opportunities all around the Midwest. So far, M25 has a portfolio of 88 companies, including former Technori guests humanpredictions, Winston Privacy, 2ndKitchen, and True Public. Victor stopped by the WGN Radio to share his insights with Scott on identifying companies that have the magic ingredients to rise to the top.

