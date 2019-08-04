× Karen Conti | Full Show 7/28/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Comedian and top notch funnyman John DaCosse rides shotgun with Karen this evening, and they start the evening off wishing Karen’s husband Jerry a happy birthday! Then, bankruptcy trustee for Johnson Publishing, Miriam Stein discusses an incredible auction of 4 million photos. Later, Eric Wesselmann, Phd. talks about the recent study showing that talking to strangers makes you happy.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.