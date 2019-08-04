Highlights: White Sox 10 – Phillies 5 – 8/4/19

Posted 8:46 PM, August 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28PM, August 4, 2019

Leury Garcia #28 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by Tim Anderson #7 after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 4, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The White Sox defeated the Phillies 10-5. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies – August 4, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.