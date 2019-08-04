× Here is how you can enjoy a beer and support The Trotter Project!

Brian Noonan welcomes Derrek Hull from the Trotter Project, and Trevor Rose-Hamblin from Old Irving Brewing join the show. The Trotter Project and Old Irving Brewing are working together for a fundraiser for the organization. The Trotter Project is Chef Charlie Trotter’s philosophical legacy. A philosophy which embodies the idea that excellence and purpose are best achieved through service to others. They open doors through education, mentorship, and the pursuit of excellence in the global culinary and hospitality industries.