‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ is currently the #1 movie in America. Dwayne Johnson tells Dean why this movie is especially meaningful to him and why it made his mom emotional. Johnson also pokes fun at fellow actor, Jason Statham and talks about their chemistry in the making of the movie.