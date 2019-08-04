× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | August 4th, 2019 | James Earl Jones II of ‘Come from Away,’ Dwayne Johnson, Janelle Monae

Dean’s back from Hawaii! Join him as he sits down with triple threat actor James Earl Jones II (yes, related to THAT James Earl Jones). (33:19) Jones discusses the Broadway musical ‘Come from Away’ and showcases a tune . Then, Dean sits down with Dwayne Johnson to talk about his newest movie ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’. (56:30) Finally, Dean heads to Lollapalooza to chat with musician, performer, actor, and activist Janelle Monae. (1:03:12) She talks about how she’s voting in the upcoming elections and what she’s paying attention to when watching the debates. That and much more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning.