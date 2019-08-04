× Brian Noonan Show 08/04/19: Review of ‘Come From Away’ and traveling alone

Another week and another jam packed show Brian has in store for you!

Coming off a violent weekend across the country, with mass shootings in El Paso Texas, Dayton Ohio and here in Chicago, Brian Noonan takes listener calls to discuss the impact the violence has on the country. Including a surprise caller from here in the city.

Have you ever traveled the country or a different country alone? Chicago Tribune columnist Randi Shaffer joins Brian in studio discuss her latest article. Shaffer recently just returned from Germany, and describes how when she returned she “came back from that trip feeling completely fulfilled.” It’s a great conversation!

“Bow Tie Theatre Reviews” this week has Brian reviewing ‘Come From Away‘. From the music, to the acting, to the sets Brian breaks it all down and gives his verdict!

Later in the program, Brian welcomes Derrek Hull from the Trotter Project, and Trevor Rose-Hamblin from Old Irving Brewing join the show. The Trotter Project and Old Irving Brewing are working together for a fundraiser for the organization.