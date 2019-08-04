Better Government Association’s study on O’hare International Airport

Rick speaks with John Chase and Alejandra Cancino of the Better Government Association about their study on O’Hare International Airport. According to John and Alejandra, with the billions of dollars that have been spent investing into the airport over the years, there isn’t much to show for it aside from many cases of corruption. They explore the list of promised improvements and where they currently stand, break down the numbers, and more.

To read the full article, click HERE! 

 

