White Sox Weekly 08/03/19: Danny Farquhar talks about his new role with the team and Jason Benetti gives his biggest surprise this season.

Posted 7:42 PM, August 3, 2019, by

PHOTO: Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar (43) throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, June 1, 2018, in Chicago. Farquhar was hospitalized after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm during a baseball game in April. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Mark Carman has a jam packed show leads you up to White Sox pregame before game 2 against the Phillies!

Starting off the show is former White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, who discusses his new role with the team and how his wife and kids handled the recovery process. Later Mark Carman talks to Matt Skole and his journey to the major leagues and his comeback from a devastating injury he suffered while with the Washington Nationals organization. Finally, Carm catches up with White Sox TV play by play voice Jason Benetti about the team’s season so far, the pop quizzes he gave to his classmates while at Syracuse, and his Ping Pong skills!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.