White Sox Weekly 08/03/19: Danny Farquhar talks about his new role with the team and Jason Benetti gives his biggest surprise this season.

Mark Carman has a jam packed show leads you up to White Sox pregame before game 2 against the Phillies!

Starting off the show is former White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, who discusses his new role with the team and how his wife and kids handled the recovery process. Later Mark Carman talks to Matt Skole and his journey to the major leagues and his comeback from a devastating injury he suffered while with the Washington Nationals organization. Finally, Carm catches up with White Sox TV play by play voice Jason Benetti about the team’s season so far, the pop quizzes he gave to his classmates while at Syracuse, and his Ping Pong skills!