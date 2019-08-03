× Quest for Gold: Episode 2 – Making Athletes Safer After Dr. Larry Nassar

On Episode 2 of “Quest For Gold” WGN’s Ryan Burrow gives an update on some the athletes who took home hardware from the Pan American Games in Peru, we hear from a USA Water Polo player hurt in a porch collapse in South Korea, and two U.S. Senators lay out their plans to end the abuse of young athletes following the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo begin July 24, 2020.

Over the next year we’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other news makers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. We’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and re-investigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games.

Tune in for a new episode every week!