Mollie and Pete Save Everything: Is Hacky sack still a thing?

Posted 12:35 PM, August 3, 2019

Pete, Willie, Mollie at the Randy Walker 5K, July 2019

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete talk about what they have been up to this summer. This episode includes a discussion about Lollapalooza, the Randy Walker 5K, points for CARA Circuit races, coming out as a vegan, grocery shopping, new work headshots, Neighborhood Facebook groups and a new segment called, “Is this still a thing?”

