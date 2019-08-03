× Mollie and Pete Save Everything: Is Hacky sack still a thing?

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete talk about what they have been up to this summer. This episode includes a discussion about Lollapalooza, the Randy Walker 5K, points for CARA Circuit races, coming out as a vegan, grocery shopping, new work headshots, Neighborhood Facebook groups and a new segment called, “Is this still a thing?”