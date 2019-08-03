× Local musician Robbie Gold chats music influences, performs live in WGN Radio’s Allstate Skyline Studio

Musician Robbie Gold joins Elton Jim Turano on the Matt Bubala Show to discuss his musical influences and stories of performing at some of Chicago’s iconic venues like Wrigley Field. Gold began his professional music career after college. He chats how the music industry has evolved and plays some tunes live in-studio. For more information on his music and upcoming gigs, visit his website, robbiegoldmusic.com and hear his original work on Spotify, iTunes or wherever music can be streamed. Robbie will be performing tonight from 7-10pm at VU Rooftop Bar.