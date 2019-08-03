× Jim Turano in for Matt Bubala: Full Show 8-3-19

Matt ventures off on a business trip this weekend, so Elton Jim Turano joins Roger and Jess. We begin the show with a hot dog condiment debate…because some conversations take priority. At 1:30 a.m., Mick Kayler joins the conversation to discuss all things Quentin Tarantino and his latest movie. Roger gives us traffic updates on the Lollapalooza commute this weekend. At 2:30 a.m., musician Robbie Gold joins the crew in-studio. Throughout the show, Jim chats about what’s wrong with Baltimore and the O’Hare mover delays.