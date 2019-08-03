How Car-Shopping Company Shift Is Disrupting the Awful Business of Buying a Car

There are more than a few reasons why buying a car –– especially a used one –– is about as appealing as getting a root canal, being stuck on a packed airplane taxiing on a runway or using a porta-john at a burrito festival. The buying process is stuck in analog mode. So Toby Russell and his co-founder, George Arison, built an online used car marketplace that features transparent pricing, concierge service and a generous return policy. Can a startup disrupt a massive industry that’s still largely offline, stubbornly unresponsive to consumer habits and intent on obfuscating its inner workings? Listen to Toby talk to Scott at WGN Radio how Shift is changing the auto marketplace.